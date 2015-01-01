|
Choi YJ, Rai A, Cho H, Son E, An S, Yun SH. Violence Vict. 2021; 36(4): 548-564.
This study applied Andersen's Model of Health Service Use to examine help-seeking behaviors for intimate partner violence (IPV) and predisposing, enabling, and need factors for help-seeking among college students. The sample (N = 2,719) consisted of those who experienced IPV and was recruited from six universities in the United States and one university in Canada through an online survey.
dating violence; bystander intervention; Andersen's model; formal help; informal help; IPV training