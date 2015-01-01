Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) occurs in all settings, especially in poor neighborhoods. It is considered to be a serious public health concern with serious consequences in the short and long term for abused women because of distinct barriers in obtaining support sources. Therefore this cross-sectional study focuses on the prevalence and the determinants of IPV among pregnant women residents in poor neighborhoods. Overall, 63.8% experienced at least one type of IPV. Also, educational status, family's monthly income, husband's employment status, and having a smoker husband were found to be important predictors of IPV against pregnant women. A better understanding of social determinants of violence can help decision-makers in developing effective policies. It is crucial to prioritize the poor neighborhoods for future interventions to reduce IPV imposed during pregnancy.

Language: en