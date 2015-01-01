SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stray-Pedersen A, Vollmer-Sandholm MJ, Aukland SM, Due-Tønnessen B, Grøgaard JB, Haugen OH, Myhre AK, Møller C, Osberg S, Rognum TO. Acta Paediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/apa.16069

unavailable

A review by Wester et al in Acta Paediatrica presented 17 adjudicated cases of Norwegian infants with abusive head trauma (AHT).(1) Their interpretation of the medical findings identified alternative diagnoses for 16 of the 17 children and suggested that the injuries were not inflicted and may have been the result of spontaneously occurring events. The authors stated that eight children had clinical and radiological characteristics consistent with external hydrocephalus, complicated by chronic subdural haematoma, and that six had findings compatible with hypoxic-ischaemic insults. Fractures were attributed to prematurity and sequelae from birth trauma. If their interpretations are correct, this study calls for a thorough review of how the medical community, forensic experts and the courts manage AHT cases. However, there are several elements of concern in the Wester et al study that we believe need clarification before a conclusion can be reached.


