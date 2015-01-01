|
Citation
|
Hu J, Song X, Li D, Zhao S, Wan Y, Fang J, Zhang S. Environ. Health Prev. Med. 2021; 26(1): e79.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Japanese Society for Hygiene, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicidal behaviors are seriously social issues among adolescents in the world. Exposed to smoking and being bullied are risk factors of suicidal behaviors. The present study was aimed to examine the interaction of smoking and being bullied on suicidal behaviors among Chinese adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Smoking; Being bullied; Interaction; Suicidal behaviors