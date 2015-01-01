Abstract

This chapter provides a review of the emotional and psychosocial consequences of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). Many of the disorders affecting socioemotional function arise from damage to frontotemporal systems, exacerbated by white matter injury. They include disorders of social cognition, such as the ability to recognize emotions in others, the ability to attribute mental states to others, and the ability to experience empathy. Patients with TBI also often have disorders of emotion regulation. Disorders of drive or apathy can manifest across cognitive, emotional, and behavioral domains. Likewise, disorders of control can lead to dysregulated emotions and behavior. Other disorders, such as loss of self-awareness, are also implicated in poor psychosocial recovery. Finally, this chapter overviews psychiatric disorders associated with TBI, especially anxiety and depression. For each kind of disorder, the nature of the disorder and its prevalence, as well as theoretical considerations and impact on every day functions, are reviewed.

