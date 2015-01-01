Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Bilateral Galeazzi fracture is a rare occurrence following trauma. Anatomical reduction of the fracture and the distal radioulnar joint is mandatory for a good outcome. CASE PRESENTATION: We present a 24-year-old patient with bilateral Galeazzi fracture following a high-velocity motorbike accident. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: A motorcyclist presented with bilateral painful deformed forearms following a motor traffic crash. Radiographs of bilateral forearms showed bilateral symmetrical supination type (Type II) Galeazzi fractures. He has undergone open reduction and internal fixation of the bilateral radii. Bilateral distal radioulnar joints reduced spontaneously when the fracture of the radius reduced anatomically. The reduction of the fracture and the distal radioulnar joints was confirmed by postoperative radiographs.



CONCLUSION: Bilateral Galeazzi fracture is a rare entity following high-velocity injury. Disruption of the distal radial ulnar joint needs to address to achieve a good outcome. An awareness of this entity, early detection, and intervention of this condition may help to regain the full function of the forearm.

