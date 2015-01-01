Abstract

Religiosity could play an important role in the mental balance of young people, a significant portion of whom are characterized by insecurity and uncertainty about the present and the future. This article is a review of the literature on the relationship between religiosity and the mental health of adolescents and young adults. Religiosity - which includes the term spirituality - in adolescents and young adults has been shown to act as a potential protective factor against psychopathology like depression, anxiety, stress and drug use but also as an enhancer of normal psychological characteristics (e.g., resilience, self-control, personality traits). Also, religiosity is positively associated with life satisfaction. Greek literature, though limited, has highlighted the positive effects of religiosity on mental health, similar to the international literature, both in the general and clinical population. Even if most studies have reported positive associations between religiosity and mental health, a minority of other studies report mixed or fully negative associations. The difference of findings in associations between religiosity and mental health could be due to assessment problems of religiosity. Many factors have been used to evaluate religiosity, but the three-factor model (organizational, non-organizational or private, and intrinsic or subjective religiosity) is the most comprehensive model for investigating religiosity. Parents play an important role in the development of religiosity in adolescents and young adults, as they influence their psycho- emotional development. This effect is related to the degree, type and harmony of the religiosity of the parents themselves but also the parent-child bond. There are still substantial gaps in research on the mediating effect of religiosity on the mental health of young people. An example is the protective combined role of religiosity and self-control against substance use. Self-control and religiosity could play an important role in the mental balance of young adults. Although for the most part it seems that religiosity improves mental health, future work in this area should consider the mediating factors in this relationship.



===



Η θρησκευτικότητα θα μπορούσε να διαδραματίσει σημαντικό ρόλο στην ψυχική ισορροπία των νέων, σημαντική μερίδα των οποίων χαρακτηρίζονται από ανασφάλεια και αβεβαιότητα για το παρόν και το μέλλον. Το άρθρο αυτό αποτελεί μια ανασκόπηση της βιβλιογραφίας για τη σχέση της θρησκευτικότητας με την ψυχική υγεία των εφήβων και των νέων ενηλίκων. Η θρησκευτικότητα - που εμπεριέχει τον όρο πνευματικότητα - στον έφηβο και τον νεαρό ενήλικο, έχει τεκμηριωθεί πως μπορεί να λειτουργήσει ως εν δυνάμει προστατευτικός παράγοντας έναντι της ψυχοπαθολογίας, όπως κατάθλιψη, άγχος, στρες και χρήση ουσιών αλλά και ως ενισχυτής φυσιολογικών ψυχολογικών χαρακτηριστικών (π.χ. ανθεκτικότητα, αυτοέλεγχος, χαρακτηριστικά προσωπικότητας). H θρησκευτικότητα επίσης συνδέεται θετικά με την ικανοποίηση από τη ζωή. Η ελληνική βιβλιογραφία, αν και περιορισμένη, έχει αναδείξει θετικές επιδράσεις της θρησκευτικότητας στην ψυχική υγεία, ανάλογες της διεθνούς βιβλιογραφίας, τόσο στον γενικό όσο και σε κλινικό πληθυσμό. Ακόμα κι αν οι περισσότερες μελέτες αναφέρουν θετικές συσχετίσεις μεταξύ της θρησκευτικότητας και της ψυχικής υγείας, ορισμένες μελέτες αναφέρουν μικτές ή αρνητικές συσχετίσεις. Η διαφορά των ευρημάτων στις σχέσεις μεταξύ θρησκευτικότητας και ψυχικής υγείας θα μπορούσε να οφείλεται σε προβλήματα αξιολόγησης της θρησκευτικότητας. Πολλοί παράγοντες έχουν χρησιμοποιηθεί για την αξιολόγηση της θρησκευτικότητας, αλλά το μοντέλο των τριών παραγόντων (οργανωτική, μη οργανωτική ή ιδιωτική και εγγενή ή υποκειμενική θρησκευτικότητα) αποτελεί το πιο περιεκτικό μοντέλο διερεύνησης της θρησκευτικότητας. Σημαντικό ρόλο στην ανάπτυξη της θρησκευτικότητας στους εφήβους και τους νεαρούς ενήλικες διαδραματίζουν οι γονείς, καθώς επιδρούν στην ψυχοσυναισθηματική τους ανάπτυξη. Αυτή η επίδραση σχετίζεται με το βαθμό, το είδος και την αρμονία της θρησκευτικότητας των ίδιων των γονέων αλλά και το δεσμό γονέα-παιδιού. Εξακολουθούν να υπάρχουν ουσιαστικά κενά στην έρευνα σχετικά με τη διαμεσολοβητική επίδραση της θρησκευτικότητας στην ψυχική υγεία των νέων. Ένα παράδειγμα αποτελεί ο προστατευτικός συνδυαστικός ρόλος της θρησκευτικότητας και του αυτοελέγχου έναντι της χρήσης ουσιών. Ο αυτοέλεγχος και η θρησκευτικότητα θα μπορούσαν να διαδραματίσουν σημαντικό ρόλο στην ψυχική ισορροπία των νέων ενηλίκων. Αν και στην πλειονότητα φαίνεται ότι η θρησκευτικότητα βελτιώνει την ψυχική υγεία, οι μελλοντικές εργασίες στον τομέα αυτό πρέπει να εξετάσουν τους παράγοντες που διαμεσολαβούν σε αυτή τη σχέση.



ΛΕΞΕΙΣ ΕΥΡΕΤΗΡΙΟΥ: εφηβεία, νεαροί ενήλικες, ψυχική υγεία, θρησκευτικότητα, πνευματικότητα

Language: el