Toombs E, Lund J, Bobinski T, Dixon J, Drebit M, Byzewski J, Radford A, Kushner L, Mushquash CJ. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 121: e105263.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Conducting culturally-relevant research with Indigenous populations requires a balance of approaches that benefit Indigenous communities, while perceiving and mitigating the potential risk of harm when engaging in research-related activities. Reducing the burden of research is especially useful for research with Indigenous populations as ongoing systemic marginalization and discrimination through historical colonial practices may result in a higher likelihood of experiencing harm from research activities. One way to ensure that stakeholder experiences with the research processes are not burdensome, and to understand how study implementation practices are perceived across research teams, supporting organizations, and individual participants is to build this into the study method.
Language: en
Adverse childhood experiences; Community-based participatory research; Culturally-safe research; Indigenous health; Substance use research