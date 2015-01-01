Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We focus on providing the first comprehensive national dataset on the incidence, injury aetiology and mortality of TSCI in China.



METHODS: A multi-stage stratified cluster sampling method was used. We included TSCI cases from all hospitals in three regions, nine provinces and 27 cities in China via search of electronic medical records and retrospectively analysed the characteristics of TSCI in China from 2009 to 2018. We estimated the incidence of TSCI in the total population and subgroups.



RESULTS: There were 5954 actual cases in 2009, corresponding to a total estimated TSCI incidence of 45.1 cases per million population (95% CI, 44.0-46.3). There were 10,074 actual cases in 2018, corresponding to a total estimated TSCI incidence of 66.5 cases per million population (95% CI, 65.2-67.8) (P < 0.001; annual average percentage change (AAPC), 4.4%). From 2009 to 2018, the incidence of almost all sex/age groups showed an increasing trend over time (P < 0.001; AAPC, 0.7-8.8%). The elderly population (aged 65-74) displayed the highest incidence of TSCI (with an average annual incidence of 127.1 cases per million [95% CI, 119.8-134.3]).



CONCLUSIONS: The TSCI incidence increased significantly from 2009 to 2018. The incidence in the elderly populations was consistently high and continues to increase over time. The mortality of TSCI patients in hospitals is relatively low and continues to decrease each year, but elderly individuals remain at a high risk of hospital death.

Language: en