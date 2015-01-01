SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nash E, Sabih AH, Chetwood J, Wood G, Pandya K, Yip T, Majumdar A, McCaughan GW, Strasser SI, Liu K. Med. J. Aust. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)

10.5694/mja2.51173

34272737

OBJECTIVE: To compare the characteristics and outcomes of drug-induced liver injury (DILI) caused by paracetamol and non-paracetamol medications, particularly herbal and dietary supplements.

DESIGN: Retrospective electronic medical record data analysis.

SETTING, PARTICIPANTS: Adults admitted with DILI to the Gastroenterology and Liver Centre at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney (a quaternary referral liver transplantation centre), 2009-2020.

MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: 90-day transplant-free survival; drugs implicated as causal agents in DILI.

RESULTS: A total of 115 patients with paracetamol-related DILI and 69 with non-paracetamol DILI were admitted to our centre. The most frequently implicated non-paracetamol medications were antibiotics (19, 28%), herbal and dietary supplements (15, 22%), anti-tuberculosis medications (six, 9%), and anti-cancer medications (five, 7%). The number of non-paracetamol DILI admissions was similar across the study period, but the proportion linked with herbal and dietary supplements increased from 2 of 13 (15%) during 2009-11 to 9 of 19 (47%) during 2018-20 (linear trend: P = 0.011). Despite higher median baseline model for end-stage liver disease (MELD) scores, 90-day transplant-free survival for patients with paracetamol-related DILI was higher than for patients with non-paracetamol DILI (86%; 95% CI, 79-93% v 71%; 95% CI, 60-82%) and herbal and dietary supplement-related cases (59%; 95% CI, 34-85%). MELD score was an independent predictor of poorer 90-day transplant-free survival in both paracetamol-related (per point increase: adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 1.19; 95% CI, 1.09-3.74) and non-paracetamol DILI (aHR, 1.24; 95% CI, 1.14-1.36).

CONCLUSION: In our single centre study, the proportion of cases of people hospitalised with DILI linked with herbal and dietary supplements has increased since 2009. Ninety-day transplant-free survival for patients with non-paracetamol DILI, especially those with supplement-related DILI, is poorer than for those with paracetamol-related DILI.


chemical and drug induced; Chemical and drug induced liver injury; Liver diseases; Liver transplantation

