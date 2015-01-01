Abstract

As a measure against traffic congestion in uphill and sagging sections of roads, a moving light guide system using LED light emitters installed near the road shoulder has been introduced. In addition, despite the increasing development of autonomous vehicles, no studies have been conducted on the effects of this system under a mixture of both manually driven and autonomous vehicles. The purpose of this study was to conduct a driving simulator experiment to understand the influence of the moving light guide system on the traffic flow when the autonomous driving vehicles are mixed with manual vehicles. Our observations suggest that the moving light guide system may be effective for manual vehicles, even in the presence of autonomous vehicles.

