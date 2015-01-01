Abstract

Sensors are the quintessential part of Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems, which have a profound effect on the performance of the system. Every sensor has its unique deficiencies that can deteriorate the performance of the system under grievous circumstances. Hence, making vital tasks in BSD such as object detection arduous. Indeed, previous studies have demonstrated that data fusion techniques can diminish the adverse effects of sensors and improve detection accuracy in the BSD system. One of the main advantages of data fusion is to improve detection accuracy and reduce the processing time by multiple sensors cooperation. We propose a BSD model that objects are detected in consecutive time intervals in the BSD system. Then, association techniques are employed for multi-sensor fusion since all sensors data are not ordinarily ready for fusion simultaneously. It should be noted that the orthodox approach in data association techniques in BSD often includes a global nearest neighbor, joint probabilistic data association, and multiple hypothesis tests. We simulate and compare these techniques by tracking multiple targets and multi-sensor fusion using virtual data in MATLAB. Furthermore, we illustrate that our multi-sensor fusion detection accuracy in the BSD system is augmented compared to a single sensor BSD system.

