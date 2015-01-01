|
Datta S, Rokade S, Rajput SPS. Int. J. Intell. Transp. Syst. Res. 2021; 19(1): 199-213.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Service and total delay are considered for classifying MLOS and intersections, respectively. GPS is used to collect travel time and speed data for turning movements that are transformed into average delay values. Thirteen junctions from eight different cities in India form the dataset. Divisive followed by agglomerative clustering (DAC-HAC) algorithm is applied as a two-step process for obtaining the service and total delay ranges. Validation of clusters is performed based on the Davies-Bouldin score, Calinski-Harabasz index, and Silhouette gaps. Based on DAC-HAC, uncontrolled intersections are classified into six categories (Cat-I, II, III, IV, V, and VI).
Language: en