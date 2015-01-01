Abstract

It is an essential issue to avoid traffic accidents at unsignalized intersections. A driver assistance system was proposed to assist drivers by presenting the approach information of other vehicles through peripheral vision with color information. Actual vehicle experiments with ten participants were performed to validate the effectiveness of the system with the analysis of driver behaviors and subjective evaluations. The results indicated that the system that expressed the approach situation of other vehicles using color information improved the ease of understanding the approach situation. Meanwhile, the total observing time of the display and the number of times of viewing the display were successfully reduced, and the risk of collision with other vehicles was low when the information was provided through the peripheral vision.

