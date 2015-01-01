Abstract

Investigating the cost-implications of road traffic collision factors is an important endeavour that has a direct impact on the economy, transport policies, cities and nations around the world. A Bayesian network framework model was developed using real-life road traffic collision data and expert knowledge to assess the cost of road traffic collisions.



FINDINGS of this study suggest that the framework is a promising approach for assessing the cost-implications associated with road traffic collisions. Moreover, adopting this framework with other computational intelligence approaches would have a positive impact towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in terms of road safety.

