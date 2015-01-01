Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate the effectiveness of group-based emotion-focused therapy on reducing depressive symptoms and perceived stress in women experiencing infidelity in Tehran in 1399. The method of the present study is quasi-experimental and a pre-test-post-test design with a control group was used to collect data. The statistical population of the study consisted of all women experiencing infidelity who referred to counseling centers in District 3 of Tehran, from which 30 people were selected by available sampling method and randomly in the experimental group (15 people in each group) and control. (15 people) were appointed. The experimental treatment group underwent 8 sessions of 90 minutes emotion-focused therapy and the control group remained on the waiting list. The instruments used in the present study were Beck Depression (1961) and Cohen Perceived Stress (1983), which were used in two stages: pre-test and post-test. Analysis of information obtained from the questionnaire was performed through spss24 software in two descriptive and inferential sections (analysis of covariance). The findings showed that emotion-focused therapy reduced depression in women experiencing infidelity. The results also showed that emotion-focused therapy reduced perceived stress in women experiencing infidelity. According to the results of this study, emotion-focused therapy is an effective intervention in reducing depression and perceived stress in women experiencing infidelity.

Language: fa