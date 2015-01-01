Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to predict quality of life based on personality traits (five major factors) in people with a history of self-harm.



Method: The method of the present study was descriptive and correlational. The study population was all men referred to psychological clinics in Bandar Abbas who had the effects of self-harm using sharp tools on the body in 1399. The sampling method was sampling method available and the number of samples was 50. After obtaining informed consent, they completed both questionnaires (Neo Personality Traits Scale and World Health Organization Quality of Life Scale). Data were analyzed by Pearson correlation and multivariate regression and were analyzed by using SPSS software.



Results: The results showed that neuroticism has a negative and significant correlation on the quality of life of people with a history of self-harm and increased neuroticism reduces quality of life and decreased neuroticism increases quality of life, while personality traits of openness Extroversion, conscientiousness and agreement have a positive and significant correlation between quality of life in people with a history of self-harm



Conclusion: Personality traits are considered as a factor in the quality of life of people with a history of self-harm. Paying attention to these traits is necessary to understand self-harming behaviors and prevent it.

Keywords: personality traits, quality of life, self-harm

Language: fa