Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bödicker C, Reinckens J, Hofler M, Hoyer J. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s40653-021-00379-5

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We aimed to synthesize the evidence for an association between childhood maltreatment and body image disturbances in adulthood. Information on maltreatment subtypes and mediator variables was included to gain further insights into the mechanisms of the association. In addition, we aimed to examine the role of body image disturbances in the development of negative mental health outcomes associated with childhood maltreatment.


Language: en
