Abstract

Children who have experience the childhood trauma of sexual abuse are often victimized all over again by well-meaning individuals who try to convince them it was partially their fault and demand they forgive and be reconciled to their perpetrator, often their own parent. Con- tinually living with the weight of an abusive past hinders them from truly enjoying all that life offers.



In this article we will explore the journey to healing from an abusive past, look at what forgiveness is, and understand how victims of childhood abuse may come to forgive their abusers and move from surviving to thriving.

Language: en