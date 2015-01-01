|
Consuegra C, Consuegra P. J. Family Res. Pract. 2021; 1: 74-86.
(Copyright © 2021, AdventSource)
Children who have experience the childhood trauma of sexual abuse are often victimized all over again by well-meaning individuals who try to convince them it was partially their fault and demand they forgive and be reconciled to their perpetrator, often their own parent. Con- tinually living with the weight of an abusive past hinders them from truly enjoying all that life offers.
