Abstract

Forgiveness is a key aspect of healing after abuse; however, it cannot be forced or rushed. Choos- ing to forgive requires neither reconciliation nor restoration of trust in the absence of genuine and lasting repentance on the part of the abuser. The biblical principle of free will requires Christians to respect the choice of an abusive person to refuse repentance. Religious leaders must understand and be equipped to recognize dynamics of abuse, in order to avoid re-traumatiz- ing victims. In cases of abuse, Matthew 18:15-17 does not, and cannot, apply as a method of conflict-resolution, specifically in cases of power differentials. Instead, those in positions of power are expected by God to provide safety and support to the victim. Urging the victim to forgive rapidly while enabling the abuser to continue in sin, is a perpetuation of the serpent's first lie in the Garden, that sin does not cause death. The purpose of this paper is to examine biblical for- giveness in the context of abuse, provide insight on the concept of double abuse, and deconstruct common misunderstandings pertaining to abuse, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

Language: en