Journal Article

Citation

Nienierza A, Reinemann C, Fawzi N, Riesmeyer C, Neumann K. Inf. Commun. Soc. 2021; 24(9): 1229-1246.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1369118X.2019.1697339

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Adolescents are considered especially vulnerable to extremists' online activities because they are 'always online' and because they are still in the process of identity formation. However, so far, we know little about (a) how often adolescents encounter extremist content in different online media and (b) how well they are able to recognize extremist messages. In addition, we do not know (c) how individual-level factors derived from radicalization research and (d) media and civic literacy affect extremist encounters and recognition abilities. We address these questions based on a representative face-to-face survey among German adolescents (n = 1,061) and qualitative interviews using a think-aloud method (n = 68).

RESULTS show that a large proportion of adolescents encounter extremist messages frequently, but that many others have trouble even identifying extremist content. In addition, factors known from radicalization research (e.g., deprivation, discrimination, specific attitudes) as well as extremism-related media and civic literacy influence the frequency of extremist encounters and recognition abilities.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; Extremism; online extremism; representative face-to-face survey; social media

