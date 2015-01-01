Abstract

This study confronts the prevailing culture of silence that trails sexual victimization in Nigeria to explore the scale of the problem of sexual violence at open-air music festivals. In-depth interviews involving 47 female attendees of musical concerts, who had experienced different forms of sexual violence, were conducted.



FINDINGS revealed high severity of sexual assault, low reportage, and strong influence of rape myth acceptance. Refusal to report sexual victimization is informed by the fear of isolation, stigmatization, self-blame and low confidence in the police. Cultural-shift that will change negative social perception towards rape survivors and women attending music festivals is suggested.

