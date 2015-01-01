|
Aborisade RA. J. Victimol. Victim Just. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
This study confronts the prevailing culture of silence that trails sexual victimization in Nigeria to explore the scale of the problem of sexual violence at open-air music festivals. In-depth interviews involving 47 female attendees of musical concerts, who had experienced different forms of sexual violence, were conducted.
Language: en
Culture of silence; female victims; music festivals; sexual violence