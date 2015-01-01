|
Citation
|
Martinez K, McDonald C. J. Gender Based Viol. 2021; 5(2): 215-229.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Gender and Violence Research, University of Bristol, Publisher Policy Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Gender-based violence refers to the violence that gendered individuals, typically women and girls, experience due to patriarchal systems of inequality which position woman and girls as objects of discipline and control. One patriarchal system, the nuclear family, is particularly prone
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender identity; hegemony; interpersonal violence; sibling violence; trauma