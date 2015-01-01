|
Citation
|
Halliwell G, Daw J, Hay S, Dheensa S, Jacob S. J. Gender Based Viol. 2021; 5(2): 249-269.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Gender and Violence Research, University of Bristol, Publisher Policy Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Non-physically abusive acts (underpinned by coercive control) are more prevalent than physical or sexual violence within intimate partner relationships. Yet, little is known about survivors' help-seeking journeys or the efficacy of existing services in addressing this need. We
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
barriers to support; coercive control; domestic violence and abuse (DVA); health impacts; non-physical abuse