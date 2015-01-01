SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

McPherson R. J. Gender Based Viol. 2021; 5(2): 289-306.

(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Gender and Violence Research, University of Bristol, Publisher Policy Press)

10.1332/239868021X16099485271900

Significant legal and policy change related to domestic abuse has been evident in Scotland over the last 40 years. Despite this, no change has occurred in relation to cases in which women kill their abusers. This article maps the significant changes which have occurred in Scotland in
relation to domestic abuse, linking these to the development of the Scottish women's movement and related feminist activism. This landscape is contrasted with the inertia which has become apparent in relation to cases in which women kill their abusers. A detailed examination of the Scottish
landscape is presented which includes in-depth qualitative analysis of 62 cases of this type.Although the problems inherent to effecting change for women who kill their abusers are recognised, this article proposes several practical changes which could be implemented to bridge the knowledge
gap which has emerged in Scotland. This call to action comes at the time when the Scottish Law Commission are considering homicide and defences to murder, making it a crucial time to consider the Scottish landscape in relation to this aspect of domestic abuse.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic abuse; legal change; Scotland; women who kill their abusers

