Cameron J, Humphreys C, Hegarty K. J. Gender Based Viol. 2021; 5(2): 349-362.

10.1332/239868021X16191835307584

INTRODUCTION: Research networks undertake work collaboratively on complex areas of research. Few studies examine how these networks develop their knowledge translation activity. Focusing on a domestic violence research network (DVRN), the aim of this study was to answer the question:
What is the shared understanding of knowledge translation and activity in a domestic violence research network?

Methods: A sample of DVRN members undertook an anonymous online survey about their knowledge translation activity.
Results: Completed by 49 of a potential
65 DVRN members (75% completion rate), findings suggested members use multiple knowledge translation definitions, and that different stages of the research process engage people with lived-experience and policymakers undertaking lower levels of engagement than practitioners. Innovative engagement
mechanisms to communicate research findings were limited, and knowledge translation barriers included budget, time, capacity, limitation of models, organisational emphasis and support. Finally, there was inadequate knowledge translation evaluation.
Conclusion: Overcoming knowledge
translation barriers is essential to ensure meaningful collaboration particularly with survivors who are often the missing voice of knowledge translation. Future studies could determine what impact, if any, increasing engagement of survivors and policymakers during all stages of the research
process has on knowledge translation.


Language: en

domestic violence research network; knowledge translation; policymakers; survivors

