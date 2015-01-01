Abstract

Aim and Background: Research has shown that examining the social behaviors of violence makes it possible to achieve its consequences; Therefore, the purpose of this study is to investigate the role of social behaviors and consequences of violence with a grand theory approach.



Methods and Materials: This research was conducted with qualitative methodology and in the field of grounded theory in 2019 in Mashhad. Participants in this study were 17 male students in whom violent behaviors were observed, who were selected by purposive sampling. Data were collected through in-depth interviews and analyzed using open, axial and selective coding steps.



Findings: After analyzing and coding the data based on the approach of Strauss and Cobain Grand Theory, 20 categories were extracted which were classified into three dimensions: causal, contextual and intervening as well as outcome. The process of creating and reproducing violence was explained.



Conclusions: It seems that the categories and dimensions considered in this study explain the processes of reproduction of violence and in this regard, it can be used for related research.

Keywords: Social behaviors, Violence, Adolescents, Grand Theory



