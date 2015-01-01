Abstract

Driving performance evaluations can contribute to fleet management and lead to safer and more economical driving conditions for manned or driverless fleet vehicles. One approach to driving performance evaluation involves quantitative mapping or categorical labeling of skill levels and categorizing of driving patterns from extraordinarily mild to the most aggressive. This paper presents a big data system for driving performance evaluations of drivers and trips using a probabilistic framework. The proposed framework combines a feature mixture model for scoring driving performance through defined objective comparison criteria and a latent style mixture model for classifying drivers by the main driving styles they exhibit. To demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed models, we perform both quantitative and qualitative experiments. The results show that the former produces an interpretable and normal scorecard model, while the latter helps build an improved clustering model that represents enhanced driver behavior.

Language: en