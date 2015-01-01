Abstract

Road traffic accidents represent a major epidemic of non-communicable diseases in the current century. Globally it is estimated that 1.2 million people die yearly through road accidents and over 50 million people are disabled. The main objective of this study was to determine the effect of depression on road traffic accident victims at Makindu level 4 Hospital. A descriptive research design was used. The study findings were presented by use of bar graphs and pie charts. The main finding of the study was that the prevalence of the road traffic accidents in Makindu Level 4 Hospital was at a high 57.14 percent. The findings from the study further indicate that the RTA victims admitted Makindu level 4 Hospital had a moderate level of depression and a high level of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. This study recommended that in formulating policies targeting to reduce the psychological effects on victims due to road traffic accidents, the psychological therapists must be involved from the day of an accident up to the full healing depression. In supporting motor vehicle accidents victims‟ well-being then the government should offer public training to all motor vehicle riders and provide riding licenses to them at affordable fees so that survivalist nature increases, and this was also reducing the level of single parenthood.

