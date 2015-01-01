SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cervone C, Augoustinos M, Maass A. J. Lang. Soc. Psychol. 2021; 40(1): 80-101.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0261927X20967394

unavailable

Over the last decades, the use of explicit derogatory language (e.g., hate speech, slurs, micro-insults) has risen in many countries. We provide an overview on blatant language discrimination, including its psychological antecedents and consequences. After presenting a working definition of derogatory language and describing its prevalence, we discuss the social functions it serves and the role it plays in identity protection, in legitimizing group hierarchies, and in establishing and enforcing group norms. Drawing from both the socio-cognitive and discursive traditions in social psychology, it is argued that the language people are exposed to and the language they employ, shape the way they think and construct reality. We also consider two ways in which targeted groups may respond to derogatory language, specifically confrontation and reappropriation. Finally, we address challenges for future research, in particular the need for more cross disciplinary research to ebb the growing proliferation of hate speech on digital media which has become a global international concern.


Language: en

derogatory language; discrimination; hate speech; incivility; linguistic reappropriation

