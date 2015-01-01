|
Holley J, Tapp J, Draycott S. J. Forensic Pract. 2021; 23(2): 90-105.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Coercive practices - which are used as means to manage violent/aggressive behaviour in secure forensic settings - have come under scrutiny in recent years due to their paradoxical effects on provoking further service user aggression and violence. Previous research has found relationships between increased service user aggression with both service users' interpersonal styles and perceptions of staff coercion (i.e. staff limit setting). This paper aims to investigate whether forensic service users' levels of interpersonal sensitivity to dominance increase levels of self-reported anger and rates of aggression towards staff through perceptions of staff coercion.
Aggression; Forensic; Interpersonal sensitivity; Patient perspective; Perceived coercion; Violence