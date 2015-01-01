SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Oliveira Antunes S, Wainwright V, Gredecki N. J. Forensic Pract. 2021; 23(1): 53-62.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)

DOI

10.1108/JFP-07-2020-0029

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to provide an overview of current suicide prevention across the UK criminal justice system (CJS). It considers shortcomings in current provision and how improvements could be made by drawing on international practice. Recommendations for practice going forward and suggestions for future research are made based on the literature.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This paper provides an overview of suicide prevention research to date. Relevant literature was identified through a basic journal article search, including terms such as "probation", "criminal justice system", "suicide", "suicide prevention", "UK" and "suicide theory".

FINDINGS This paper highlights opportunities to improve practice based on the current evidence base, making several recommendations and suggestions for practice, including improving multi-agency cooperation through clearer distribution of responsibilities, simplifying data sharing and investing in trauma-focussed suicide training for staff. Practical implications This paper considers how research and psychological theory has informed suicide prevention practice in the UK. Limitations and challenges in applying theory to practice are explored, in the context of research with frontline staff who use such policies. This review proposes potential improvements to suicide prevention implementation to reduce suicide across the wider CJS.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This article represents an overview of the existing literature as well as possible future ideas for policy. It is therefore a piece that represents the viewpoint of all involved authors.


Language: en

Keywords

Criminal justice system; Self-harm; Staff perspectives; Suicide; Suicide policies; Suicide prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print