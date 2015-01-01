|
Citation
|
Girardi A, Webb EL, Roychowdhury A. J. Forensic Pract. 2021; 23(1): 63-74.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Self-harm is a cause of concern for health-care professionals. The Short-Term Assessment of Risk and Treatability (START) is a short-term assessment instrument used to rate the likelihood of risk behaviours, including self-harm. As result of the assessment, interventions that are implemented to reduce the risk of self-harm may reduce the strength of the predictive validity of a risk assessment tool. The aim of this study was explore the impact of risk management interventions on the capacity of START to predict self-harm. It was predicted that the interventions would weaken the ability of START to predict self-harm in patients who received the intervention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Enhanced observation; Predictive validity; Risk assessment; Risk assessment predictive validity; Risk management; Secure care; Self-harm; Short-Term Assessment of Risk and Treatability; START; Women