Citation
Bergmans Y, Kellington K, Smith T, Pond A, Goving M, Shelton E, Sayegh C, Syms D, Perivolaris A. Int. Soc. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Skills for Safer Living is a 20-week group intervention for people with recurrent suicide attempts. This article details how it pivoted from in-person to virtual groups due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerns of privacy, client safety, and how to deliver the program virtually are explored, along with lessons learned.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; online peer support; suicide ideation; suicide intervention; suicide prevention; virtual groups; virtual support