Abstract

The purpose of this study is to identify ecological factors such as economic inequality, housing, neglect, and domestic violence that affect child abuse in Korea using Big Data. To this end, we tried to analyze the Google trends focusing on themes of economic inequality-housing-neglect-domestic violence-child abuse over the past 5 years (Jan. 10, 2016 ~ Jan. 3, 2021). As a result of the analysis, economic inequality (B=.159, p<.05), housing (B=.814, p<.01), neglect (B=.248, p<.001), domestic violence (B=. 151, p<.05) was found to have a significant effect on child abuse.



===



본 연구의 목적은 Big Data를 활용하여 우리나라 아동학대에 영향을 미치는 경제적 불평등, 주거, 방임, 가정폭력 등의 생태체계적 요인을 규명하고자 한다. 이를 위해 Google 트랜드의 지난 5년간(2016.01.10.∼ 2021.01.03.)의 경제적불평등-주거-방임-가정폭력-아동학대 등의 주제어 중심의 분석을 시도하였다. 분석결 과, 경제적 불평등(B=.159, p<.05), 주거(B=.814, p<.01), 방임(B=.248, p<.001), 가정폭력(B=.151, p<.05) 은 아동학대에 유의미한 영향을 미치는 것으로 나타났다.

키워드: 빅데이터(Big Data), 경제적 불평등(Economic Inequality), 주거(Housing), 방임(Neglect), 가정폭력(Domestic Violence), 아동학대(Child Abuse)

Language: ko