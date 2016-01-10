|
Lee HH. Proc. Korean Soc. Comput. Inform. Sci. 2021; 29(1): 121-122.
Google 트랜드를 활용한 경제적 불평등, 주거, 방임, 가정폭력의 아동학대와의 인과관계
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Computer and Information Sciences)
The purpose of this study is to identify ecological factors such as economic inequality, housing, neglect, and domestic violence that affect child abuse in Korea using Big Data. To this end, we tried to analyze the Google trends focusing on themes of economic inequality-housing-neglect-domestic violence-child abuse over the past 5 years (Jan. 10, 2016 ~ Jan. 3, 2021). As a result of the analysis, economic inequality (B=.159, p<.05), housing (B=.814, p<.01), neglect (B=.248, p<.001), domestic violence (B=. 151, p<.05) was found to have a significant effect on child abuse.
