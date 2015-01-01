Abstract

Healthcare occupations have reached a period of growing demand for better-quality healthcare established on inter-professional cooperation from politicians, health policy experts, and in- tellectuals [1]. In order to stimulate a unified provision of care, collaborative working among healthcare professionals has been advocated. While these demands are necessary, it is es- tablished that there are experiences and difficulties primary care professionals face in trying to work together as a team across disciplines [2]. Moreover, collaboration does not happen impulsively because effective communication is key to operative coordination, particularly in a crisis situation in health care [3]. A good patient outcome will be achieved when healthcare professionals appreciate, the roles of other occupations, communicate perfectly, and work as teams within healthcare delivery [4]. This collaborative working is improved through joint ed- ucation of individual professions to receive specific training, remove barriers and promote the understanding of each other's roles. The method of joint training in an establishment with the capability to advance its operations, performance, and outcomes is known as organizational learning [5]. Health institutions operate through several individuals and groups comprising professionals and non-professionals alike and each with different expertise works together to achieve harmonized care for the patient [5].





In child protection, several professional groups agree that child abuse is a critical issue that can best be tackled through cooperation among the groups [6]. While this teamwork should advance child protection with the common objective of child security, the truth is that several factors impede efficient collaboration among health professionals [7]. Considering the wide power asymmetry within healthcare professions especially between doctors and other occu- pations, there is a need to examine multidisciplinary learning and how it can create changes...

