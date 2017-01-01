Abstract

COVID-19-related social isolation, family stress, economic loss, and social service reductions have led to concerns regarding increased risks for interpersonal violence and child maltreatment.1 Disruptions to conventional safety nets and supports to prevent individuals from experiencing violence or to facilitate early identification of violence have occurred, including closures of schools, childcare facilities, and community programs.2 In response, World Health Organization member states, including Canada, have implemented measures that have been largely government sponsored to prevent or respond to potential increases in interpersonal violence.3 Although the threat of experiencing violence remains, the extent to which pandemic measures have been associated with changes in visits to hospitals for violent injuries is unknown. We sought to compare rates of emergency department (ED) visits and hospitalizations for assault and maltreatment in Ontario, Canada, before vs during the COVID-19 pandemic.



We conducted a population-based, repeated cross-sectional study of acute care visits among all residents of Ontario from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2020, in Ontario, Canada. Hospitalizations and ED visits for assault and maltreatment were identified using International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, Tenth Revision, Canada diagnosis codes found in hospital (Canadian Institute for Health Information Discharge Abstract Database) and ED (National Ambulatory Care Reporting System) discharge records.



Among 15 067 955 individuals included in the analysis (2 936 459 children and adolescents [19.5%]; 12 131 496 adults [80.5%]), 5134 children (4.2%), 11 796 adolescents (9.7%), 40 437 women (33.2%), and 64 578 men (53.0%) had health record discharge diagnoses for assault or maltreatment after visiting acute care during the study period. The greatest overall volume was observed in July and August among adults, May and June among children, and October and November among adolescents; the mean monthly visit rates were 30.7 per 100 000 population among adolescents, 23.5 per 100 000 population among men, 14.1 per 100 000 population among women, and 5.0 per 100 000 population among children...

