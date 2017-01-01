|
Saunders N, Plumptre L, Diong C, Gandhi S, Schull M, Guttmann A, Paterson JM. JAMA Health Forum 2021; 2(8): e211983-e211983.
(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)
COVID-19-related social isolation, family stress, economic loss, and social service reductions have led to concerns regarding increased risks for interpersonal violence and child maltreatment.1 Disruptions to conventional safety nets and supports to prevent individuals from experiencing violence or to facilitate early identification of violence have occurred, including closures of schools, childcare facilities, and community programs.2 In response, World Health Organization member states, including Canada, have implemented measures that have been largely government sponsored to prevent or respond to potential increases in interpersonal violence.3 Although the threat of experiencing violence remains, the extent to which pandemic measures have been associated with changes in visits to hospitals for violent injuries is unknown. We sought to compare rates of emergency department (ED) visits and hospitalizations for assault and maltreatment in Ontario, Canada, before vs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
