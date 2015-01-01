Abstract

Numerous young athletes have suffered from physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their coaches. Despite this, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has never dealt with a violation of child rights under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in the case of physical and sexual abuse in sport. In this situation, a question that may arise is how young athletes can argue a violation of their substantive rights under the Convention before the ECtHR in the case of such abuses? In this regard, the right to physical and mental integrity under Articles 10 (2) and 27 (2) of the Swiss Federal Constitution (SFC) as well as the prohibition of an excessive limitation of personal freedom under Article 27 (2) of the Swiss Civil Code (SCC) may play an essential role to build a bridge between the Convention rights and the fundamental human rights under national law in light of the SFT's precedents within the meaning of substantive public policy under Article 190 (2) (e) of the Swiss Private International Law Act (PILA). Although the International Federations (IFs) have not recognised a legal standing of young athletes suffering from physical and sexual abuse, state parties to the ECHR must implement positive obligations under Article 8 (1) of the ECHR to take necessary measures to protect young athletes against such abuses by non-state actors and may require sports governing bodies within the jurisdiction to comply with Article 8 (1)'s obligations. Accordingly, this article might serve to clarify a duty of sports governing bodies to protect young athletes against such abuses through a lens of the ECHR.

