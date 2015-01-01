Abstract

Background

Emergency department (ED) visits for opioid-related overdoses continue to rise across the United States, particularly among Black, Latinx, and American Indian/Alaskan Native communities. A minority of people with opioid use disorder (OUD) engages in formal addiction treatment and there are racial disparities in treatment access. ED visits for opioid overdose are crucial opportunities to link individuals with OUD to harm reduction and treatment services. However, we know little about whether racial inequities exist in ED treatment after opioid overdose.



Methods

This observational, cross-sectional study examined differences in services provided to overdose patients who were discharged after an ED visit for opioid overdose by patient race-ethnicity. Primary outcomes included provision of take-home naloxone, ED-based behavioral counseling, and linkage to treatment. Race-ethnicity differences in post-overdose ED services were evaluated using chi-square analyses, and multivariable logistic regression analyses were conducted to examine associations of race-ethnicity with receiving post-overdose services, controlling for other institutional-, provider-, and patient-level factors.



Results

From September 2017 to February 2020, 734 patients were discharged from the ED for an opioid-related overdose. Most patients were White non-Latinx (70.0%), 8.9% were Black non-Latinx, 3.3% were Other race non-Latinx, and 18.0% were Latinx. Take-home naloxone was the most frequent intervention provided to patients while behavioral counseling was the lowest across all race-ethnicity categories. There were no statistically significant differences in provision of take-home naloxone and treatment referral based on patient race-ethnicity. However, a lower proportion of discharged Black non-Latinx patients received behavioral counseling compared to patients of other race-ethnicities, and the odds of receiving behavioral counseling was significantly higher for White non-Latinx (OR: 1.75; 95% CI: 1.00, 3.06); Latinx (OR: 2.06; 95% CI: 1.05, 4.06); and Other race non-Latinx (OR: 3.29; 95% CI: 1.18, 9.15) patients compared to Black non-Latinx patients.



Conclusion

Black non-Latinx patients discharged from the ED for an opioid-related overdose were less likely to receive behavioral counseling compared to non-Black patients. Possible reasons for this decreased provision of behavioral counseling include provider bias, patient mistrust of the medical and behavioral health care systems, and limited provider training in addiction medicine and motivational interviewing. These inequities add to the known racial disparities in ED patient care. Further research should elucidate barriers to behavioral counseling within ED settings and factors contributing to racial inequities in post-overdose emergency care.

Language: en