Abstract

Passive surveillance technology has the potential to increase safety through monitoring spaces where people are at risk of overdose. One key opportunity for the use of passive surveillance technology to prevent overdose fatality is in bathrooms where people may be using drugs. However, uncertainty remains with regards to how to attain informed consent, implications for data storage and privacy and potential negative socio-legal ramifications for people who use drugs. In addition, there are issues regarding responsibility and liability for the devices. Transparency with regards to data privacy and security may also be needed before bathroom users will feel comfortable with such solutions. In this article, we discuss these issues and offer recommendations to provide a foundation for future research and policy development.

