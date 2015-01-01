|
Goss NC, Haslund-Gourley B, Meredith DM, Friedman AV, Kumar VK, Samson KR, Fitzgerald EJ, Damaraju S, Verdone JE, Edelman J, Anlage TJ, Albrecht DG, Gorisek SR, Carnevale A, Gadegbeku AB. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Introduction Physicians trained in opioid use disorder (OUD) harm reduction can mitigate opioid overdose deaths by prescribing naloxone and educating patients about its use. Unfortunately, many physicians possess OUD stigma. Training during medical school presents an opportunity to reduce OUD stigma and improve opioid overdose reversal knowledge. This study assessed the efficacy of Opioid Overdose Awareness and Reversal Training (OOART) and evaluated the equivalency of the online and in-person OOART.
medical education; Naloxone; opioid overdose; overdose prevention; overdose training; stigma