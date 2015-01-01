|
Citation
|
Heldeweg M, Kluijver L, Berend K. Eur. J. Case Rep. Intern. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SMC Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Toxic alcohol poisoning can be lethal if not identified early and treated appropriately. Toxic alcohol assays are often unavailable in low-resource setting, so clinicians have to infer a diagnosis based on suspicion, repeated evaluation and biochemical course. We report a case of toxic alcohol poisoning concealed by auto-intoxication with in-hospital hand sanitizer. The eventual appearance of a concurrent high anion gap prompted dialysis. In another case, a comatose patient presented with a high osmolal gap and a high anion gap. Incorrect a priori opinions caused us to defer dialysis and the patient died shortly afterwards. Clinicians should be aware that toxic alcohol poisoning can produce a confusing diagnostic picture with an insidious course, and that doctor delay can prove fatal.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
doctor delay