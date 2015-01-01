Abstract

Toxic alcohol poisoning can be lethal if not identified early and treated appropriately. Toxic alcohol assays are often unavailable in low-resource setting, so clinicians have to infer a diagnosis based on suspicion, repeated evaluation and biochemical course. We report a case of toxic alcohol poisoning concealed by auto-intoxication with in-hospital hand sanitizer. The eventual appearance of a concurrent high anion gap prompted dialysis. In another case, a comatose patient presented with a high osmolal gap and a high anion gap. Incorrect a priori opinions caused us to defer dialysis and the patient died shortly afterwards. Clinicians should be aware that toxic alcohol poisoning can produce a confusing diagnostic picture with an insidious course, and that doctor delay can prove fatal.

