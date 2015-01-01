Abstract

. Domestic violence against women by their partners is a form of gender-based violence, and it has been recognized as a major social issue worldwide. Under the framework of feminist empowerment theory, we investigated the experiences and coping behaviors of 15 abused women from northern Greece during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis. We conducted a qualitative study, utilizing in-depth interviews that were analyzed via content analysis. Our findings highlight the women's coping strategies, such as raising consciousness, being more aware of the situation, establishing safety plans, increasing self-confidence, and eventually reclaiming control of their lives. Our study allows educators, researchers, policy makers, and other women to learn lessons about dealing with violence in times of crisis, and for social welfare professionals to become more effective in meeting the needs of women in similar situations in the future.

Language: en