Prior S, Heer B. Sociology Compass 2021; ePub(ePub): e12915.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/soc4.12915

This article investigates the ways sexual violence experienced on college campuses in the United States is situated within the neoliberal university. Feminist theories are utilized to explore the relationship between sexual violence and neoliberal ideologies. The authors evaluate how neoliberal tenets imbedded in higher education have contributed to, and exacerbated, an environment where sexual victimization is common. An institutional level of analysis is utilized to examine the neoliberal influence on campus sexual violence and investigate the utility of the term everyday terrorism. The authors also address "crimes of omission", institutional betrayal, and the significance of institutional bravery/courage. The authors provide recommendations for future research in the areas of everyday terrorism and campus violence.


campus sexual violence; everyday terrorism; gendered violence; higher education; institutional betrayal; neoliberalism

