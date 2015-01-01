Abstract

Carbon dioxide (CO(2)) therapy is the subcutaneous or transcutaneous administration of CO(2) for therapeutic purposes. Carbon dioxide therapy is used for localized lipolysis, to treat chronic skin conditions, and is a safe treatment. Full-body CO(2) baths are offered in European spa centers, in which the clients are placed into full body bags infused with CO(2) at an optimal concentration range between 1000 and 1400 mg/L (516 000-722 500 ppm). Commercially manufactured, air-tight bags and accompanying apparatus designed to provide CO(2) baths can be purchased for home use. Few human CO(2)-related deaths have been reported. They have been mostly accidental, consisting of persons trapped in a closed environment in the presence of "dry ice" or solid CO(2). There have been no reported deaths of a human undergoing a CO(2) therapy at home. We present a case of a middle-aged male found at home completely inside an air-sealed bag wrapped tightly around his body. The bag was connected to a working pump and a CO(2) gas tank. The pump was connected through an inflow and outflow circuit to the bag. The inflow tubing for CO(2) gas delivery was partially disrupted, while the outflow tubing was intact. The autopsy and toxicology were unremarkable. The cause of death was determined to be asphyxia by vitiated atmosphere as evident by the displacement of oxygen by CO(2) and low pressure created inside a "CO(2) therapy bath." The manner of death was accidental.

