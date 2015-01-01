|
Nnadozie UU, Obayi ON, Ezeanosike E, Eze C, Maduba CC, Nnadozie FU, Joe-Akunne K, Anikwe CC. Afr. Health Sci. 2020; 20(4): 1828-1830.
(Copyright © 2020, Faculty of Medicine, Makerere University)
34394245
Autoenucleation, an unusual form of extreme self-harm, first appeared in scientific literature in 1846, reported by Bergman but later surnamed Oedipism by Blonel in 1906, after a major character portrayed in Sophocles's play - Oedipus Rex.1 Oedipus was the king of Thebes who unwittingly killed his father and married his own mother. The guilt of patricide and incest moved him to gorge out his eyes to atone for his mortal sins. The prevalence of autoenucleation is not certain as various rates have been reported, though most reports and studies have shown that there is equal male to female ratio and age range of victims being usually between 15 and 53 years.2 Most autoenu- cleations were performed with just bare fingers,3 though hooks, nails, hangers, spoons, scissors and knives were also instru- ments reportedly used.
