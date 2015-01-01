Abstract

Previous research has identified both goal orientation and ruminative flooding as potential risk factors for suicidal thoughts and behaviors, as well as positive associations between goal orientation and rumination. The present study examined whether the association between goal orientation and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, assessed one month later, was accounted for by ruminative flooding. A sample of 924 psychiatric outpatients (M(age) = 39.09 years, SD = 14.82, range = 18 to 84; 61.7% female; 37.0% White) completed self-report and interview measures at baseline and provided information about suicide-related outcomes at one-month follow-up. Goal orientation was positively associated with ruminative flooding, and both goal orientation and ruminative flooding were associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviors at one-month follow-up. Controlling for lifetime suicidal thoughts and behaviors, as well as patient age and sexual orientation, ruminative flooding accounted for the relationship between goal orientation and suicidal thoughts and behaviors at one-month follow-up. These findings were especially relevant for individuals with a history of multiple suicide attempts. Overall, this study provided evidence that difficulties with goal orientation may relate to suicidal thoughts and behaviors through intense ruminations perceived as a loss of cognitive control. Interventions that address ruminative thinking and cognitive flexibility may, in turn, assist in reducing emotion dysregulation and managing suicidality among those who struggle with goal orientation.

Language: en