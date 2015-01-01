Abstract

PURPOSE/OBJECTIVES: Children in our nation are experiencing the social, emotional, and physical impacts of an unprecedented time in history. Advanced practice nurses prepared as psychiatric clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners bring therapeutic interventions, psychopharmacologic management, and systems thinking to clinical environments of care. Insight into the mental health of youth and families and how clinical nurse specialists may provide solutions for forthcoming challenges is discussed. DESCRIPTION OF THE PROJECT/PROGRAM: Barriers to mental healthcare such as the invisibility of nurses at state and federal levels must be eradicated to mitigate the mental health challenges that youth, families, and communities endure. Contemporary issues such as effects of social media, stigma, and suicide present burdens that can be moderated through nursing interventions. OUTCOME: The psychiatric clinical nurse specialist provides evidence and community-based nursing interventions that, through early identification and advocacy, contribute to positive mental health outcomes for youth and families.



CONCLUSION: The need for well-educated advanced practice nurses has never been greater for our vulnerable populations of children, adolescents, and families with mental health challenges. Nurse-delivered programs demonstrate that interventions are necessary for communication, psychoeducation, and prevention of consequences from unacknowledged social media, stigma, and suicide problems.

Language: en