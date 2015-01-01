Abstract

One of the innumerable impacts of the coronavirus has been the change in how individuals provide services. For mental health providers, the pandemic required a sudden shift from in person to online service delivery. As therapists learn and embrace a new modality for providing therapy, crisis situations may present with some anxiety. With the pandemic increasing crisis situations for so many individuals, and teletherapy as a mode of service delivery being unlikely to go away after the pandemic, therapists require support in navigating crises situations online, in a medium that feels like the therapist has less control with their clients due to being in different physical locations. The authors believe that regardless of the primary model(s) therapists utilize in session, solution-focused brief therapy is an integrative model that uniquely captures client's resources and reasons for living and when clients are in crisis. The purpose of this paper is to present recommendations for applying solution-focused language in teletherapy practice, to provide ethical, evidenced based care for clients in crisis. A clinical vignette is used to illustrate the application of solution focused brief therapy for working with clients in crisis. Future directions and limitations are discussed.

